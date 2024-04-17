SVB Wealth LLC Sells 240 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $99.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.72. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

