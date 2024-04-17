Signet Financial Management LLC Has $576,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $73,040,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American International Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,686,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

