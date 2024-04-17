Short Interest in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Decreases By 7.6%

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Black Hills stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 137,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. State Street Corp raised its stake in Black Hills by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after acquiring an additional 838,590 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,326,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,345,000 after purchasing an additional 322,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Black Hills by 14.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after buying an additional 318,024 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Black Hills

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.