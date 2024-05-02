First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 128 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $199.46. 100,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,547. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.47 and a 52 week high of $209.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.03 and a 200 day moving average of $197.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

