CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CME Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.11. 222,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,332. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

