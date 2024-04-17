Sfmg LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $427.96. 18,556,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,075,215. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $438.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

