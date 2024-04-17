Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,191 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 0.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,379,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.39. 10,388,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,716,572. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

