Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $386,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.84. 1,369,977 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
