Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Cut by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,333 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

