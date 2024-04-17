RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Reduced by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,088,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.03. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

