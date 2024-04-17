Latitude Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,111,808. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

