Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.69. 28,885,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,467,946. The company has a market cap of $145.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.