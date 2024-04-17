Rakuten Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.3% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,189. The stock has a market cap of $371.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.