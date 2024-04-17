Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,901,000 after acquiring an additional 988,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EL traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $136.93. 2,178,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,172. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

