Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN) Insider Darc Rasmussen Buys 92,500 Shares

Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN – Get Free Report) insider Darc Rasmussen acquired 92,500 shares of Urbanise.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$32,837.50 ($21,185.48).
Darc Rasmussen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Darc Rasmussen acquired 83,628 shares of Urbanise.com stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$29,687.94 ($19,153.51).
Urbanise.com Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.
Urbanise.com Company Profile
Urbanise.com Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud-based software platforms for the strata and facilities management industries in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, and rest of Africa. It engages in the development and commercialization of intellectual property associated software licensing and consulting services.
