Ledyard National Bank Has $221,000 Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $87,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,956. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.53.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.