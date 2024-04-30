Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 169.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Personalis Price Performance

Shares of Personalis stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 190,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,541. Personalis has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.95.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 61.42% and a negative net margin of 147.38%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Personalis by 149.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Personalis by 11.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 493,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Personalis by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

