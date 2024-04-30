Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Increases By 20.6%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,200 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 480,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $7.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.
About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.