Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $40.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AR. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

NYSE:AR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,228. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.60 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $34.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

