Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Up 22.1% in April

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Country Garden stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. 841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126. Country Garden has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

