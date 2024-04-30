Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Up 22.1% in April

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Country Garden Stock Performance
Country Garden stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. 841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126. Country Garden has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18.
About Country Garden
