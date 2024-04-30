Ledyard National Bank Makes New $318,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 508 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Intuit by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 73,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $632.58. The stock had a trading volume of 221,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.28. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01. The stock has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $650.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

