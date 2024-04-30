Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.65. The company had a trading volume of 76,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,655. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.