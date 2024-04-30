Ledyard National Bank Sells 190 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.26. 2,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $84.93.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

