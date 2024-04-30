Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $18.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COUR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

NYSE:COUR traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,775. Coursera has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,177,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,933,977.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coursera news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $425,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,482.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,177,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,933,977.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,814 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Coursera by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

