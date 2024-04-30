Ledyard National Bank Has $493,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 350,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.72. 4,101,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,432,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

