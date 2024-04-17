Quantum Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,480.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,412 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,374. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

