Quantum Private Wealth LLC Invests $206,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 60,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,634,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.80.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,882. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.86. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $341.92.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

