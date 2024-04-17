SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) is Sfmg LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 6.1% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sfmg LLC owned 6.20% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $65,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 84,854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,401.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 74,128 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,295,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66,964 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,981,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QUS traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.02. 2,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.70. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $145.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

