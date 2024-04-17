Sfmg LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after buying an additional 1,162,518 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6,557.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,266,000 after acquiring an additional 926,531 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Honeywell International by 80.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after acquiring an additional 821,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 853.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after acquiring an additional 794,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.15. The company had a trading volume of 600,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,426. The firm has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

