TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $27,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.64. 381,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.02. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.