Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 0.4%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $612.20 and last traded at $615.23. Approximately 948,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,207,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $617.52.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.48.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.44. The company has a market cap of $263.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

