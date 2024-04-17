Mirova US LLC Sells 2,518 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mirova US LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.9% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $127,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,536,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.13. 386,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,516. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.70.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

