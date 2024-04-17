Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,318 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.92. The stock had a trading volume of 63,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.71. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

