Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) and FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) and FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Lonza Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of FONAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Lonza Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of FONAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lonza Group and FONAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonza Group $7.48 billion 5.74 $728.49 million N/A N/A FONAR $98.64 million 1.08 $9.38 million $1.84 9.13

Analyst Recommendations

Lonza Group has higher revenue and earnings than FONAR.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lonza Group and FONAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonza Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Lonza Group and FONAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonza Group N/A N/A N/A FONAR 12.63% 8.47% 6.45%

Risk & Volatility

Lonza Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FONAR has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FONAR beats Lonza Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing. The Small Molecules segment operates as an integrated development and manufacturing service provider for small molecule drug substances and their intermediates. It supports customers across various aspects of design, development, and manufacturing. The Cell & Gene segment develops technologies and platforms that industrialize the manufacturing processes and production of cell and gene therapies. It also offers contract development and manufacturing services, and regulatory support for a range of allogeneic and autologous cell therapies, and exosome-based therapies, as well as viral vector gene therapies. In addition, this segment provides Cocoon platform, a closed automated system for patient-scale cell therapy manufacturing; and specialty raw materials and enabling technology solutions in cell and gene therapy, injectable drugs, vaccines, and bio-manufacturing markets. The Capsules & Health Ingredients segment offers capsules, dosage form solutions, and health ingredients for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical customers. The company was incorporated in 1897 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About FONAR

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company also offers non-medical management, including administrative services, billing and collection services, credentialing services, contract negotiations, compliance consulting, purchasing IT services, hiring, conducting interviews, training, supervision and management of non-medical personnel, storage of medical records, office space, equipment, repair maintenance services, accounting, assistance with compliance matters, and development and implementation of practice growth and marketing strategies. It owns and operates diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages MRI scanning facilities. The company markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospital outpatient imaging facilities. FONAR Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Melville, New York.

