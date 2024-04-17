Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $382.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $102,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.2% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 42.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 164.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $385.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $392.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.22. Medpace has a 1 year low of $185.43 and a 1 year high of $419.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

