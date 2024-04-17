Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Receives $8.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE SHCO opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.73. Soho House & Co Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $8.48.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $290.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHCO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

