Contrasting Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) & Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) and Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Green Brick Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Brick Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

Green Brick Partners has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.38%. Given Green Brick Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Green Brick Partners is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A Green Brick Partners 16.01% 24.19% 15.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Green Brick Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

78.2% of Green Brick Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.4% of Green Brick Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and Green Brick Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $888.00 million N/A $169.36 million N/A N/A Green Brick Partners $1.78 billion 1.35 $284.63 million $6.14 8.68

Green Brick Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Volatility & Risk

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Brick Partners has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Brick Partners beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

(Get Free Report)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Green Brick Partners

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.