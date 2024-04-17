OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on OPRX
OptimizeRx Trading Down 3.5 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,416 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 688.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OptimizeRx
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.