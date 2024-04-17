OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,416 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 688.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

