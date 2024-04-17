Head-To-Head Contrast: Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) & Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) and Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lands’ End and Fast Retailing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lands’ End -8.87% -1.70% -0.56% Fast Retailing N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Lands’ End and Fast Retailing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lands’ End 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fast Retailing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lands’ End currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.34%. Given Lands’ End’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lands’ End is more favorable than Fast Retailing.

37.5% of Lands’ End shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fast Retailing shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Lands’ End shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lands’ End and Fast Retailing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lands’ End $1.47 billion 0.27 -$130.68 million ($4.09) -3.10 Fast Retailing N/A N/A N/A $99.47 0.27

Fast Retailing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lands’ End. Lands’ End is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fast Retailing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc. operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel. It sells its products through e-commerce and company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Lands' End Lighthouse, Squall, Tugless Tank, Drifter, Outrigger, and Marinac, Beach Living brands, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Little Black Suit, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands. Lands' End, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items. The company operates stores and franchises under the UNIQLO, GU, PLST, Theory, COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS, J Brand, and PRINCESSE TAM.TAM brand names. It also sells its products through online; and provides real estate leasing services. The company was formerly known as Ogori Shoji Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. in September 1991. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Yamaguchi, Japan.

