Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,737 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after buying an additional 1,989,759 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 949,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $105.49. 533,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,090. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

