JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $78.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

ALSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

NYSE ALSN opened at $80.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,140,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

