SB Financial Group (SBFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SBFG opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SB Financial Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

