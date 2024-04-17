Northern Technologies International Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) – Northland Capmk raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Northern Technologies International in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 12th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Northern Technologies International’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Northern Technologies International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTIC. StockNews.com raised Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $14.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

