Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Trading 3.5% Higher

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.70 and last traded at $116.16. Approximately 86,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 368,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Announces Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.9022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Further Reading

