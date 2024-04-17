JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Gap Up to $6.53

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.68. JetBlue Airways shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 1,257,203 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.