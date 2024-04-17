Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 10,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,249 shares of company stock worth $11,480,926. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after buying an additional 15,035,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after acquiring an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,698,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.71. 1,124,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,090. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 118.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 412.70%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

