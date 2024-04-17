iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,867,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 2,130,139 shares.The stock last traded at $33.31 and had previously closed at $33.21.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 659.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,079,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,405,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,429,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,009,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,351,000 after acquiring an additional 96,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,877,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,395 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

