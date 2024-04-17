VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,450,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,183,912 shares.The stock last traded at $28.14 and had previously closed at $28.18.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 203,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 26,734 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 152,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 459,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after buying an additional 33,030 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 79.1% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

