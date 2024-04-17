VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,450,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,183,912 shares.The stock last traded at $28.14 and had previously closed at $28.18.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
