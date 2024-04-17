HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 116,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 120,456 shares.The stock last traded at $16.41 and had previously closed at $16.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.