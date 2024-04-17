Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.02

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.02 and last traded at C$10.54, with a volume of 694619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.00.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.681388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

